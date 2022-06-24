This Is the Healthiest County in America

Los Alamos County, NM, is tops on 'US News & World Report' list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 24, 2022 1:51 PM CDT
Here Are the 10 Healthiest Counties in America
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Ridofranz)

(Newser) – If you're looking for a place where you can live your healthiest life, you don't necessarily have to narrow it down to a specific city. US News & World Report has ranked counties in America in this regard, examining almost 3,000 of them across nearly 90 metrics. Those metrics fall under 10 broad categories that affect the health of a community in one way or another: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure. Los Alamos County in Mexico comes out on top of the list. Here, the full top 10:

  1. Los Alamos County, NM
  2. Falls Church city, Va. (operates as independent municipality)
  3. Douglas County, Colo.
  4. Morgan County, Utah
  5. Carver County, Minn.
  6. Sioux County, Iowa
  7. Ozaukee County, Wis.
  8. Hamilton County, Ind.
  9. Broomfield County, Colo.
  10. Delaware County, Ohio
See other rankings here. (Read more healthy living stories.)

