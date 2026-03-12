Plasma Donors' Deaths Like Being 'Struck by Lightning'

Two plasma donors in Winnipeg have died just months apart after visiting the same for-profit clinic system, prompting a federal probe and questions about transparency in Canada's growing paid-plasma industry. Health Canada says it's investigating fatal "adverse reactions" reported by Grifols clinics in October and January, with both deaths coming after plasma donations at the Spanish company's Winnipeg locations, reports the New York Times . One donor was identified by friends as 22-year-old international student Rodiyat Alabede, who became unresponsive during her October appointment and died soon after, according to Manitoba's medical examiner. Clinic officials say neither death has yet been formally linked to the donation process.

Grifols operates 17 Canadian clinics and pays frequent donors thousands of dollars a year. The company says it reported the fatal incidents within 72 hours, set up its own internal review, and recently added a new waiting period between visits, while still allowing two donations per week. Patient safety advocates say they learned of the deaths only through media coverage and argue the public should've been notified sooner, a concern sharpened by Canada's history with contaminated blood products in the 1980s. Some experts tell the CBC they're surprised at the two deaths happening so close together, as plasma donation is generally considered to be very safe.

"The probability of someone getting very seriously harmed by donating plasma is like getting struck by lightning," hematologist Ryan Zarychanski tells the outlet, noting that the most serious side effect he's personally witnessed during a plasma donation is someone fainting. Zarychanski says these two deaths possibly point to unhealthy donors, a procedure that wasn't carried out properly, or equipment that malfunctioned. The latter scenario is at the center of a separate lawsuit out of Winnipeg, where a donor says he suffered "acute kidney injury" after an alleged "machine error" caused some of his "broken" red blood cells to be put back into his body, per the Globe and Mail.