People With Dairy Allergies, Pay Attention to This Recall

Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk, may spur bad reactions
Posted Mar 7, 2026 10:30 AM CST
Potato Chips Recalled Over Possible Milk Tainting
The affected product.   (PepsiCo)

Snackers in six states are being told to check their chip bags after Frito-Lay pulled certain Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips over undeclared milk. The voluntary recall, flagged by a consumer and announced by the FDA, warns that the product could trigger severe allergic reactions in people with dairy allergies, reports NBC News. No illnesses have been reported, and Frito-Lay says the chips are safe for those without milk sensitivities.

The recall covers 8-ounce bags of the chips, which USA Today notes could include jalapeno-flavored chips, which do contain milk. The affected products were sold in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas beginning Jan. 15. Affected bags show a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of April 21, with manufacturing codes 38U301414 or 48U101514 on the front, and UPC 0 28400 76177 2 on the back. No other Miss Vickie's products are involved. Consumers with the recalled chips are urged to contact Frito-Lay.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X