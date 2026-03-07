People With Dairy Allergies, Pay Attention to This Recall

Snackers in six states are being told to check their chip bags after Frito-Lay pulled certain Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips over undeclared milk. The voluntary recall, flagged by a consumer and announced by the FDA, warns that the product could trigger severe allergic reactions in people with dairy allergies, reports NBC News. No illnesses have been reported, and Frito-Lay says the chips are safe for those without milk sensitivities.
The recall covers 8-ounce bags of the chips, which USA Today notes could include jalapeno-flavored chips, which do contain milk. The affected products were sold in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas beginning Jan. 15. Affected bags show a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of April 21, with manufacturing codes 38U301414 or 48U101514 on the front, and UPC 0 28400 76177 2 on the back. No other Miss Vickie's products are involved. Consumers with the recalled chips are urged to contact Frito-Lay.