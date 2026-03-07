People With Dairy Allergies, Pay Attention to This Recall

Snackers in six states are being told to check their chip bags after Frito-Lay pulled certain Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips over undeclared milk. The voluntary recall, flagged by a consumer and announced by the FDA, warns that the product could trigger severe allergic reactions in people with dairy allergies, reports NBC News. No illnesses have been reported, and Frito-Lay says the chips are safe for those without milk sensitivities.