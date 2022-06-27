Lottery Winner Credits TV Show for His Luck

South Carolina winner uses strategy from TLC program
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2022 6:39 AM CDT
He Wins $100K Lottery With Strategy From TV Show
   (Getty/3d_kot)

(Newser) – Odds are that most people who try this strategy are going to lose about $300. A South Carolina man, however, got lucky and won a $100,000 prize. And as CNN reports, the unidentified man credits the strategy he picked up while watching TLC's show The Lottery Changed My Life. On one episode, a winner revealed his personal formula: Spend $25 a week on lottery tickets for three months and see what happens.

In this case, what happened was that the South Carolina viewer won $500 in his first week and $100,000 in his seventh by playing a Powerball ticket. "I didn't even know how to play Powerball," he tells South Carolina Lottery officials. In fact, he thought he'd scored $50,000, but his wife looked at the ticket and informed him it was twice that. The man used his money to buy a new car, and, yes, he intends to finish out this three-month experiment, per Fox29. (Read more lottery winner stories.)

