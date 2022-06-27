Charges Downgraded After Giuliani Gets Slap on Back

The former NYC mayor claims the slap left him with 'substantial pain'
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2022 6:51 PM CDT
Giuliani 'Irate' After Charges Downgraded in Slap Attack
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a news conference for his son Andrew Giuliani, a Republican candidate for Governor of New York, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in New York.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani hosted a press conference Monday on Facebook to discuss being slapped on the back by a ShopRite employee. According to Deadline, Giuliani was “irate” upon learning that the charges against his alleged attacker were downgraded. The former NYC mayor and Trump attorney was in a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday. “I went to the men’s room, walked back with a group of friends and all of a sudden, without any warning, was hit very, very hard on the back … to such an extent that it knocked me back about two steps,” Giuliani said in the press conference. The incident was captured on store surveillance video. In it, a man in a ShopRite uniform approaches Giuliani from behind, slaps him on the back, and confronts him verbally before being ushered away by other store personnel.

“The videotape that you see is probably a little deceptive, Giuliani said, since it does not show him stumbling. According to a criminal complaint, the slap resulted in “redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body,” per ABC7. Daniel Gill, 39, was immediately arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. But at arraignment on Monday, the judge downgraded the charges to misdemeanors and released Gill on his own recognizance. Lawyers for Gill put out a statement saying the video shows that he “merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention.” (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

