Cops Shove Full House Star to the Ground During LA Protest

(Newser) – Jodie Sweetin, best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, joined protests against the overturning of Roe v. Wade in Los Angeles over the weekend and was shoved to the ground by an LAPD officer. Video shows Sweetin, 40, being shoved as she apparently tries to lead a group of protesters up an embankment from a highway, Deadline reports. She tumbled down an incline and was helped up by fellow protesters, who chanted "No justice, no peace." A Sweetin rep confirmed to Variety that she was the person seen in the footage.

"I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement Sunday. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken." Mike Ade, the journalist who filmed the incident, said that Sweetin was "trying to lead a group of peaceful protesters away from the freeway" and that it "pained" him to see how she was treated, CBS reports.

Sweetin said Monday that while people might be shocked to see something happen to "Stephanie Tanner," she doesn't want the incident to be a distraction from the wider issues. "Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me and continue to bring the focus back to women’s rights and also police brutality," she said, adding, "If people are disturbed by what they saw, I want to tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that was a very minor incident of police brutality." (Read more abortion stories.)