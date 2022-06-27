Rudy Giuliani Slapped by Grocery Store Worker

(Newser) – While campaigning for his son at a Staten Island grocery store Sunday, Rudy Giuliani was allegedly assaulted by an employee of the store. "All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani tells the New York Post. “I just about fell down, but I didn’t. I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the—I didn’t even know what it was." He says the ShopRite worker was upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, telling him, "You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women. ... You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women." The 78-year-old refused medical attention, NBC New York reports.

A witness says the suspect was working a shift at the ShopRite when the alleged assault took place. Giuliani was handing out flyers and taking pictures with people at the time, ABC 7 reports. "The Supreme Court made a decision," Giuliani tells the Post. "You don't go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed." Adds Giuliani's son, Andrew, who is running for governor of New York: "It's a sad day when New Yorkers' greatest crime fighter, 'America's Mayor,' is attacked. I blame the left-wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy." Daniel Gill, 39, faces a charge of second-degree assault involving a person over age 65.