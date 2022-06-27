Rudy Giuliani Slapped by Grocery Store Worker

Employee was allegedly upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2022 12:54 AM CDT
Rudy Giuliani Slapped by Grocery Store Worker
Andrew Giuliani, left, a Republican candidate for Governor of New York, is joined by his father, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, during a news conference, June 7, 2022, in New York.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(Newser) – While campaigning for his son at a Staten Island grocery store Sunday, Rudy Giuliani was allegedly assaulted by an employee of the store. "All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani tells the New York Post. “I just about fell down, but I didn’t. I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the—I didn’t even know what it was." He says the ShopRite worker was upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, telling him, "You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women. ... You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women." The 78-year-old refused medical attention, NBC New York reports.

A witness says the suspect was working a shift at the ShopRite when the alleged assault took place. Giuliani was handing out flyers and taking pictures with people at the time, ABC 7 reports. "The Supreme Court made a decision,” Giuliani tells the Post. “You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed." Adds Giuliani's son, Andrew, who is running for governor of New York: "It’s a sad day when New Yorkers’ greatest crime fighter, ‘America’s Mayor,’ is attacked. I blame the left-wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy." Daniel Gill, 39, faces a charge of second-degree assault involving a person over age 65. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X