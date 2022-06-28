Coldplay's Chris Martin Surprises Couple With Pub Song

(Newser) – A soon-to-be-married couple in England scored an unusual treat from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, reports the BBC. The pair identified only as Hannah and Jeremy were in the Stag Inn in the small village of Hinton Charterhouse—not exactly a celebrity hangout—when they happened upon Martin. After informing him they planned to use "Sky Full of Stars" as their wedding song, Martin sat down at the pub's piano and played it for them, per the Guardian. "What a lovely man," the pub tweeted in its video of the impromptu performance. Martin, who is Gwyneth Paltrow's ex, was there with girlfriend Dakota Johnson. (Read more Chris Martin stories.)