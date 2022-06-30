Donald Trump No Longer in Contempt

(Newser) – Donald Trump has met the conditions for his contempt of court order to be lifted, and he is no longer in contempt of a New York court, a judge said in an order Wednesday. The former president had been held in civil contempt in April for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization. The judge said he reviewed "recent additional submissions" from Trump's legal team, and that the attorney general's office agreed the final conditions had been met, CNN and NBC News report. Trump had previously met other conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines that will be held in an escrow account pending the completion of his appeal.

"Although we are pleased that the court has lifted the contempt finding, we maintain that it was wholly unwarranted and improper in the first place," one of Trump's attorneys said, per Axios. "We will push ahead with our appeal to secure justice for our client." Trump initially claimed he did not have any material relevant to the subpoena, and both the AG and a judge then said his attorneys must explain, in detail, how their search for such material was carried out, CBS News reports. After they did so, affidavits from two dozen Trump Org employees and attorneys were required, in an effort to ascertain how the organization has so few records on Trump's personal finances. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)