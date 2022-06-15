Fauci Has COVID

(Newser) – After more than two years of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now fighting a coronavirus infection—though since he is, of course, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he's probably not in serious danger. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said Wednesday that Fauci—the institute's director and President Biden's chief medical adviser—had tested positive on a rapid antigen test and is showing mild symptoms, CNN reports. The institute said Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

"Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the institute said in a statement. "He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials." The institute said Fauci will follow CDC guidelines and not return to work until he tests negative. Fauci said last month that he hasn't taken a day off since COVID reached the US.

Earlier this year, Fauci told J. Stephen Morrison at the Center for Strategic and International Studies that the highly infectious omicron variant would "ultimately find just about everybody," NBC notes. He has however, remained cautious in recent months. In April, he said he was skipping the White House Correspodents' Associaton dinner because of his "individual assessment of my personal risk." (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)