Biden: 'We Have to Codify Roe v. Wade'

(Newser) – President Biden said Thursday that it was a "mistake" for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade—and he supports making an exception to the filibuster to deal with it. "We have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that," he said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Spain, per the Hill. If the filibuster gets in the way, he said, "it's like voting rights, we provide an exception for this." This is the first time the president—who's been under pressure from fellow Democrats to take action—has endorsed getting rid of the filibuster to support abortion rights, the New York Times reports. But as with voting rights, the change would require the support of all 50 Democratic senators, and Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are likely to object.

Biden was asked at the conference how he could explain to other world leaders signs America is moving in the "wrong direction," including recent mass shootings and the Roe decision, the Washington Post reports. Other leaders don't think the country is going backward and "America is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been," Biden replied. The only thing that's been "destabilizing," he said, is the "outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade but essentially challenging the right to privacy."