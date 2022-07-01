His Headless Body Was Found in 1995. His Widow Was Just Arrested

(Newser) – "Serious and concurring evidence points to her involvement in the murder of Christophe Doire," said a French prosecutor of that man's widow, who was arrested this week and charged with that crime. It's an allegation that comes nearly 30 years after Doire's death. Le Parisian reports the 28-year-old got in an argument with his wife on Dec. 16, 1995, that allegedly involved her dropping a plugged-in hair dryer into his bath. He left and went to his brother's house, where he shared plans to hunt the next day. He left his brother's at 11:30pm and vanished. His car was found first, then hunters found his decapitated body on Christmas Day near the town of Busset in central France. His head was never found, and The Local calls it "one of France's most notorious cold cases."

The Local reports cases were opened against suspects in 2000 and 2002, but both ended up being dropped. The new development came after Doire's body was exhumed in April. Officials didn't specify what evidence was found, though Doire's widow is described as giving "incoherent" statements. Regional prosecutor Eric Neveu says she has denied being involved in Doire's murder, and that "the investigations must continue to identify and arrest other protagonists," as evidence indicates she was "not alone during this process." (Read more cold cases stories.)