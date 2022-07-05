For US Savings Accounts, Another Shift Is Unfolding

(Newser) – The dry details from a spate of economic reports and financial surveys add up to changing narrative in regard to American's savings accounts: People piled up unusually large stores of cash during the pandemic, but they're now spending it to cope with inflation. Details:

The personal saving rate fell to 5.4% in May, below the average of the last 10 years and a far cry from the staggering rate of 34% clocked in April 2020, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Americans accrued $2.7 trillion in extra savings from the pandemic's start through 2021—thanks to factors such as stimulus checks and an inability to go out and spend money—but they have now spent about $114 billion of that, per the Journal, citing stats from Moody's Analytics.