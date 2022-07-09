(Newser) – Sri Lankan protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and nearby office on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation's worst economic crisis. It wasn't clear if Rajapaksa was inside his residence, but footage showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. A government spokesman said he had no information about Rajapaksa's whereabouts, per the AP. Sri Lanka's economy is in a state of collapse, muddling through with aid from India and other countries as its leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

The economic meltdown has led to severe shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel, and other necessities. The turmoil has led to months of protests, which have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. The president's older brother resigned as prime minister in May after violent protests saw him seek safety at a naval base, while three other Rajapaksa relatives had quit their Cabinet posts earlier. Much of the public ire has been pointed at the Rajapaksa family, with protesters blaming them for dragging Sri Lanka into chaos with poor management and allegations of corruption. A new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, took over in May to help steer the country out of the crisis. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa has held on to power despite growing calls for him to quit.

On Saturday, as droves of people broke through barriers to occupy the president's residence, hundreds of protesters, some carrying national flags, also stormed his seaside office in another nearby building. Demonstrators have camped outside the entrance to his office for the past three months. Videos posted on social media showed protesters storming the residence, chanting "Gota, go home!," calling the president by his nickname. Dozens were seen jumping into the pool, milling about the house, and and watching TV. At least 34 people, including two police officers, were wounded in scuffles as protesters tried to enter the residence. Two of the injured are in critical condition, while others sustained minor injuries, said an official at Colombo's National Hospital. Thousands of protesters entered the capital from the suburbs earlier on Saturday after police lifted an overnight curfew.