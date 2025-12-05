Money  | 
Consumer Reports: These 10 Car Brands Are Tops

Subaru comes in at No. 1 in rankings, while Jeep is last
Posted Dec 5, 2025 11:33 AM CST
Sedans are displayed at a Subaru car dealership on Aug. 14 in Manchester, New Hampshire.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Consumer Reports is out with its annual car "report card," and for the second year straight, Subaru shoots to the front of the pack. To come up with its rankings, the nonprofit looked at road test and safety performance for more than 200 new vehicles, as well as reliability and owner satisfaction stats. "In some ways, less expensive vehicles are the most impressive. There are good values out there if you look for them," CR's Jake Fisher tells the Detroit Free Press, which notes that the only auto brand in the top 10 out of the newspaper's namesake city is Ford's luxury Lincoln. Ranking last on the list: Jeep. Here, the top 10:

  1. Subaru
  2. BMW
  3. Porsche
  4. Honda
  5. Toyota
  6. Lexus
  7. Lincoln
  8. Hyundai
  9. Acura
  10. Tesla
More here on each brand.

