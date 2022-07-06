Carlos Santana Passes Out During Michigan Concert

(Newser) – Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theater, near Detroit. TMZ reports that the guitar great was midway through a set and singing “Joy” when he seemed to realize something was wrong. He took a seat in front of the drumkit, only to collapse backward as staffers and EMTs rushed to his aid. Santana, 74, was soon revived. Spectator video shows him being wheeled away on a gurney, waving to fans despite being shielded behind a black tarp.

A rep for the band later sent a statement to People saying that Santana was “overtaken by heat and exhaustion and dehydration” but “doing well” after being taken to a nearby emergency room for observation. Around midnight, Santana himself put out a Facebook message saying he and wife Cindy Blackman were “taking it easy” and thanking fans for their “precious prayers.” He also admitted that he passed out because “forgot to eat and drink water.”

Per NBC, Santana is about two-thirds through the Miraculous Supernatural Tour, accompanied by the band Earth, Wind & Fire. They have 21 dates remaining through late August; however, the July 6 show at Pittsburgh’s Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed. Per Page Six, the latest health scare comes seven months after Santana canceled several shows in Vegas for an “unscheduled heart procedure.” At the time, he told fans he’d asked his wife to take him to the hospital “because I had this thing happening in my chest” and that he was following doctor’s orders to rest and recuperate “so that when I play for you, I will … give you 150 percent.” (Read more Carlos Santana stories.)