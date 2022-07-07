Godfather Actor James Caan Is Dead

(Newser) – RIP Sonny Corleone. James Caan, the actor who brought that volatile character to life in The Godfather, has died at age 82, reports Page Six. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," reads a tweet on the actor's account. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." No cause of death was provided.

Caan may be best known for his tough-guy persona, especially through Corleone, but over his six-decade career he proved himself to be, "beyond his macho exterior, a versatile performer of wry expressiveness and unexpected vulnerability," per the Washington Post. Misery, El Dorado, Elf, Roller Ball, Thief, A Bridge Too Far, Bottle Rocket, and TV's Brian Song represents just a sampling of his extensive list of credits. He received a 1973 Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Corleone and a 1972 Emmy nomination for Brian's Song, notes NPR. The Post notes that Caan, who was raised in the Bronx, was the son of a butcher who fled Nazi Germany.