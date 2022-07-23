Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $790M

(Newser) – Lottery officials on Friday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday, the AP reports. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would have been $464.4 million.

There still were winners Friday, per CNN. A ticket sold in Virginia matched the first five numbers and was worth $1 million. Three players—in Delaware, New Jersey, and New York—who matched the first five digits chose the Megaplier, making each ticket worth $3 million. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.