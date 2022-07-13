Here's Why 769 Naked People Showed Up at This Fla. Beach

(Newser) – There's a big "thank you" on the Treasure Coast Naturists website at the moment, expressing gratitude for all the naked people who came out to help break a Florida state record over the weekend. WTSP reports that 769 people in the buff on Sunday converged on Blind Creek Beach on Hutchinson Island, where they jumped into the water and nailed a record for the most folks ever skinny-dipping at the same time on the state's Treasure Coast. Last year's tally was a relatively modest 431 nude swimmers.

The 36-acre Blind Creek, one of just three nude beaches in the Sunshine State, earned that honor in 2020, after a vote from St. Lucie County commissioners. TCN has a complete set of "beach etiquette" rules posted for those who choose to visit the shoreline there. The overarching guideline: "Your nude beach conduct should be the same as your textile world conduct." Fox News points out that this new skinny-dipping record is still a long ways from the world record, which was set in June 2018. During that au naturel event, 2,505 women stripped down to take the plunge in Wicklow, Ireland, during a breast cancer fundraiser, per Guinness World Records.