(Newser) – More details are emerging about murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong courtesy of search warrants obtained by Fox News. Armstrong is accused of shooting cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson to death on May 11; Wilson had at one point dated Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, and was with him just prior to her murder. On the day of her death, Wilson went swimming and out to dinner with Strickland. KXAN cites court documents that state Strickland dropped Wilson off at the home she was staying at around 8:35pm, then texted Armstrong this one minute later: "Hey ! Are you out? I went to drop some flowers for Alison at her sons house up north and my phone died. Heading home unless you have another food suggestion."

Police say a car resembling Armstrong's stopped at the home Wilson was in just one minute later. The warrants note that Strickland initially denied knowing Wilson when police first questioned him. Information he gave police led them to an area Walmart where Armstrong allegedly bought a new phone and prepaid debit card. Per court documents, the debit card was used to pay for her ride to the airport. Armstrong is believed to have traveled from Texas to New York, where she allegedly met her sister at a campground.

Per the warrants, Strickland also told investigators that he'd given Armstrong $450,000—when is unclear—to invest in an account that only she had access to, and that he later—again, when is unclear—requested she return it. She did not do so before leaving Austin, Texas, on May 14. As for weapons, Strickland said he'd purchased two guns months prior, one of which was for Armstrong. "Strickland further advised Armstrong has visited an unknown gun range with her sister to learn how to use a firearm," the warrants state. It's unclear when that visit might have occurred.