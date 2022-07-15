Here Are the Best, Worst States for Business

(Newser) – Looking to close a deal? Conducting business and staying competitive can prove a challenging endeavor, but in some states, the business world is booming. CNBC has released its 15th annual "America's Top States for Business" survey to help point movers and shakers in the right direction. It scores all 50 states across nearly 90 metrics in 10 categories: workforce; infrastructure; cost of doing business; economy; life, health, and inclusion; technology and innovation; business friendliness; education; access to capital; and cost of living (see a more detailed explanation of each category here).

North Carolina takes the No. 1 spot, while Mississippi comes in last. "Time and again, the leadership in North Carolina has managed to put aside deep political divisions to forge a solid economy and an outstanding business climate," CNBC special correspondent Scott Cohn tells the outlet. "That cooperation is proving to be especially valuable during these complicated times." Here, the top and bottom 10 states:



10 Best States for Business

North Carolina (No. 1 in "Economy" category) Washington Virginia Colorado (No. 1 in "Workforce" category) Texas Tennessee Nebraska Utah Minnesota Georgia

10 Worst States for Business