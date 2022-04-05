Here Are the 10 Best States for Remote Workers

The Garden State tops WalletHub's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2022 4:32 PM CDT
Looking to Telecommute? Here Are the Best States for It
Livin' the telecommuting dream, maybe from a sofa in New Jersey.   (Getty Images/Marcos Homem)

(Newser) – During the pandemic, much of America got a taste of what it's like to be a full-time telecommuter. Now that many businesses have started to open back up, a good number of them are allowing workers to remain remote. To see which states are most conducive to this type of work-at-home environment, WalletHub looked at all 50, plus Washington, DC, examining a dozen metrics in two main categories: work environment, which includes everything from the share of people working at home to logistical factors such as internet access and cybersecurity; and living environment, which takes into account the average square footage of homes in that state and the costs of such things as electricity and internet. New Jersey came out on top. Here are the rest that made the top 10:

  1. New Jersey
  2. District of Columbia (No. 1 in "Work Environment" category)
  3. Delaware
  4. Connecticut
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Utah
  7. Texas (No. 1 in "Living Environment" category)
  8. Washington
  9. Maryland
  10. New York
Read the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

