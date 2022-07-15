Meteorologist Has Eerie Timing With Warning

Lights go out as KRTK's Travis Herzog warns of power shortages in Texas
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 15, 2022 8:16 AM CDT

(Newser) – Few meteorological forecasts end up being as spot on as the one Travis Herzog delivered this week for KTRK in Houston. On Wednesday, Herzog was warning viewers about excessive heat and how it could lead to power shortages when, yes, the power went out in the studio. When you "have this kind of heat over major populations," Herzog was saying, “you get a big draw on that electric demand.” The lights dimmed in the latter part of that sentence. (Watch it here.)

“It looks like we may have just switched over to generator power; our lights just went out,” Herzog said, chuckling. As Herzog tweeted later, the station went back on the grid at 5pm. Temperatures were above 100 in Houston that day, part of a scorching stretch statewide that is again testing the state's power supply, which is managed by ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, per AccuWeather.com. The agency has been sending out phone alerts asking people to conserve power. (Read more meteorologist stories.)

