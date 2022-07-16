(Newser) – Earlier this month, Ricky Martin posted a short message on social media addressing a temporary restraining order against him, apparently linked to domestic violence allegations for which details were scarce, and that Martin called "completely false." Now, more details are filtering out and it's a lot to unpack, involving a Martin family member and a report that the 50-year-old singer from Puerto Rico could end up in prison for decades, per TMZ.

Spanish news website Marca has IDed the person who brought the domestic violence claim against Martin: Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Martin's 21-year-old nephew. The nephew is reportedly claiming that he ended a seven-month relationship with his uncle a couple of months ago and that Martin didn't react well to the breakup, lobbing "physical and psychological attacks" against him, per Marca. The website notes Puerto Rico's harsh incest laws, which it says could send Martin behind bars for up to 50 years.

Martin attorney Marty Singer has issued a statement that says Martin refutes "any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew" and that "the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges," per Deadline. "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting." El Universo reports that Eric Martin, Martin's brother, has come to the singer's defense, confirming in a Facebook Live that the nephew in question has mental health issues and hasn't been in contact with the family. Martin is set to attend a hearing on the allegations on Thursday. (Read more Ricky Martin stories.)