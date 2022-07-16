Rapper Trump Spared Faces New Charges

(Newser) – Kodak Black, a rapper whose prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida on drug possession and trafficking charges. The Highway Patrol said the artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was pulled over Friday in Fort Lauderdale on suspicion of having windows tinted darker than the law allows, NBC News reports. Troopers said they searched his car after smelling marijuana, finding almost $75,000 in cash and a bag with 31 white tablets that they said turned out to be oxycodone. Court documents show Kapri was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, a prescription opioid painkiller, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, per the Sun Sentinel.

"Never judge a case based on an arrest," said Bradford Cohen, a lawyer for Kapri, 25. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case." Cohen said that bond was set at $75,000 in a hearing and that he expected Kapri to be released later Saturday. The rapper told the judge he has a concert scheduled for Sunday night. He has past assault, weapon, and drug convictions, per People. Kapri was almost halfway through a four-year sentence in January 2021 when Trump commuted his sentence on his last day in office. The White House announcement described Kapri as "a prominent artist and community leader."