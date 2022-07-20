Brad Pitt's Red-Carpet Look Attracts a Lot of Attention

It's a linen skirt
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2022 1:37 PM CDT
Brad Pitt Shows Some Leg on the Red Carpet
Brad Pitt, center, arrives for the premiere of the film 'Bullet Train' at the Zoopalast in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.   (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(Newser) CNN calls the celebrity's "breezy" linen skirt its look of the week, and you'd be forgiven for not immediately realizing that the network is talking about Brad Pitt. The actor has been grabbing headlines for the red-carpet outfit he donned Tuesday while promoting Bullet Train in Berlin: a brown linen jacket, rose-colored button-down shirt, and, yes, a matching skirt with combat boots.

The Today Show notes it was specifically a "raw-edge, asymmetrical skirt," and describes Pitt as "really killing it, fashion-wise." The sentiment was divided on Twitter, with tweets for ("So like, Brad Pitt wears a skirt on the red carpet and still looks manly AF. Clothes don’t have genders people. Just ask the Scottish"), against ("Whoever convinced Brad Pitt to wear a skirt should be flogged"), and unimpressed ("I love guys in skirts, but I think Brad Pitt officially crossed over into #CoastalGrandmother"). CNN points out this isn't exactly a first for Pitt. (Read more Brad Pitt stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X