Brad Pitt's Red-Carpet Look Attracts a Lot of Attention

(Newser) – CNN calls the celebrity's "breezy" linen skirt its look of the week, and you'd be forgiven for not immediately realizing that the network is talking about Brad Pitt. The actor has been grabbing headlines for the red-carpet outfit he donned Tuesday while promoting Bullet Train in Berlin: a brown linen jacket, rose-colored button-down shirt, and, yes, a matching skirt with combat boots.

The Today Show notes it was specifically a "raw-edge, asymmetrical skirt," and describes Pitt as "really killing it, fashion-wise." The sentiment was divided on Twitter, with tweets for ("So like, Brad Pitt wears a skirt on the red carpet and still looks manly AF. Clothes don’t have genders people. Just ask the Scottish"), against ("Whoever convinced Brad Pitt to wear a skirt should be flogged"), and unimpressed ("I love guys in skirts, but I think Brad Pitt officially crossed over into #CoastalGrandmother"). CNN points out this isn't exactly a first for Pitt. (Read more Brad Pitt stories.)