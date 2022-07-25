Suspected State Park Shooter Was Camping With His Parents

(Newser) – "It's hard not to cry right now. I hope everybody gets a good night's sleep. We need it." So wrote Rob Green, the mayor of Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Facebook Saturday night in the wake of a triple murder at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls' Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lula Schmidt, 6; were found dead in their tent Friday morning in what is believed to be a random attack. The latest in the case:

The Des Moines Register reports a 911 call was placed at 6:23am Friday. The park was evacuated, and a rep with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says that one registered camper was unaccounted for: the suspected shooter, Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23. A search via aircraft subsequently found Sherwin's body "some distance from the campsite but still in the park." More on Sherwin. The La Vista, Nebraska, resident was camping with his parents, whom he lived with. "Why would he throw everything away when he was looking forward to going home? It makes no sense," mom Cecilia Sherwin told the Register, which found no criminal record for Sherwin.