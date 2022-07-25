Joe Manchin Has COVID

(Newser) – Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he's fully vaccinated and boosted. "I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians," he said. Manchin’s absence could impact voting in the Senate later this week, the AP reports. Members of the House of Representatives are able to vote remotely by proxy, but members of the Senate are not.

Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote this week on a bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States with new grants and tax breaks for manufacturers building or expanding chip plants in the US. The bipartisan semiconductor bill and a vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO may not need Manchin's support to pass, but issues ilke making same-sex marriage federal law will require the support of every Democrat in the chamber, Politico reports. The party is also waiting for Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont to return from hip replacement surgery.