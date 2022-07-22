3 Shot to Death at State Park

(Newser) – Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning, and the suspect is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of three homicides at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30am, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement, per the Quad-City Times. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge, said they found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities, per the AP. Nor did authorities discuss a motive.

Krapfl said officers searching the campground later found the body of a 23-year-old Nebraska man who had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children's summer camp on the site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pickup site for campers. Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers. Krapfl said that the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.