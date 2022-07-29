One Attorney Flips Off Another in Alex Jones Case

(Newser) – Things got testy in an Austin courtroom this week in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial. Video from the Law & Crime Network catches Jones attorney Andino Reynal flipping the middle finger to Mark Bankston, an attorney for Sandy Hook parents. As the Houston Chronicle reports, their exchange happened after court had adjourned for the day on Wednesday and out of the presence of the jury. The two were sparring over the degree to which videos from Jones' Infowars show could be presented as evidence—Reynal accused the defense of using "cherry-picked" clips and wanted to himself be allowed to present more complete videos.

The disagreement began during Wednesday's proceedings as Reynal and Bankston bickered before Judge Maya Guerra Gamble over what they had already agreed could be introduced into evidence, notes KXAN. "Bankston is being dishonest with the court," Reynal said at one point, per the Austin American-Statesman, prompting push-back from Bankston. Guerra Gamble eventually adjourned the proceedings for the day and instructed the attorneys to hash it out.

They remained in the courtroom after the judge left and continued to snipe at each other before another attorney suggested they cool down and talk later. The judge addressed the matter Thursday morning: "The next time anyone wants to have an argument, you take it outside," she said. "You do not have it in here." Guerra Gamble ended up upholding Bankston's objections, preventing Reynal from introducing two Infowars segments totaling 18 minutes on Thursday. The trial will determine how much Jones owes for defaming the parents of one of the Sandy Hook victims. (Here is how much the victims' parents are seeking.)