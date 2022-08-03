Family: Ferris Bueller Actor Is Being Abused

(Newser) – Edie McClurg is known for delivering the line "They think he's a righteous dude" in 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off. But her family says the man currently living with the 76-year-old actor, who is under a conservatorship and suffers from dementia, is not a righteous dude. In documents filed in the Superior Court of California, family members claim Michael L. Ramos, a man who befriended McClurg in 2012 or 2013 and has been living at her Los Angeles home since 2017, has been abusing the actor. He's also accused of sexually assaulting McClurg's caretaker, with a report filed with LA Police, per the New York Post.

According to the documents, the caretaker fears Ramos "has or may be assaulting the Conservatee and that she may not even know that it is happening to her." Family members say Ramos, who is unemployed and does not pay expenses, "finagled" his way into McClurg's life before attempting her move her out of California to marry her, despite their lack of a romantic relationship and his knowledge that McClurg "lacked capacity." The family sought the conservatorship in 2019, stating McClurg had been living with a verbally abusive man who tried to get her to sign documents related to her estate.

A judge allowed the living arrangement to continue for the purpose of companionship, per TMZ, but more recently forbid Ramos from entering into a marriage with McClurg. Her guardian and cousin, Angelique Cabral, has now requested an emergency petition to remove Ramos from the home of the actor, who in addition to appearing in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Planes, Trains and Automobiles has numerous voice acting roles, including in The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and Wreck-It Ralph. Ramos has filed an objection denying the alleged abuse and sexual assault, per the Post.