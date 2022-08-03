Dev Patel Breaks Up Knife Fight in Convenience Store

(Newser) – English actor Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday evening, and everyone lived to tell the tale. Per NBC News, the Slumdog Millionaire star and friends noticed a “violent altercation” between a man and woman outside a convenience store. Per the BBC, police said the couple brought the fight inside the store, where the woman stabbed the man in the chest as Patel and others attempted to intervene. A representative for Patel told local 7 News that “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation ... the group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

In a later statement to Variety, Patel’s rep said “there are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.” The statement concluded with the hope that “the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.” Per the Guardian, the 32-year-old stabbing victim's injuries were not life threatening; the 34-year-old woman was charged with “aggravated assault causing harm” and is being held without bail. (Read more Dev Patel stories.)