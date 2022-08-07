Here's What's Behind Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Break-Up

(Newser) – The world will no longer be getting its fill of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson PDAs: News broke Friday night that the erstwhile power couple is no more. Sources who spoke to E! News say their busy schedules and the resulting distance simply got to be too much, and the pair broke up sometime last week. Davidson has been filming Wizards! in Australia this summer, and while sources initially said the duo remained in "constant communication" during their time apart, a source now says it eventually became "really difficult to maintain a relationship," and they decided to part ways as friends who have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Sources who spoke to People confirmed the reason behind the split. "They both travel all the time and it was hard," one source says. Since news broke of the split, Kardashian has supported her ex, Kanye West, by sporting a pair of sunglasses from his fashion brand on Instagram, while Davidson was spotted on set wearing a shirt reading, "What... I feel like s---." Meanwhile, Kardashian sister Khloe welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson, sources tell People. The baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born via surrogate. The ex-couple, who broke up in January, also have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)