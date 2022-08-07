Shooting Outside Cincinnati Bar Leaves 9 Wounded

(Newser) – At least nine people were wounded—none critically—in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said. Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told news outlets, per the AP. A police officer fired at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was actually shot. The suspect was not in custody as of Sunday morning. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video to come forward, per the Cincinnati Inquirer.

The shooting took place shortly before 2am outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in the Ohio city's Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Another shooting in the neighboring Central Business District left two wounded soon after, but John said it was too early to tell whether there was a connection. John said police used what he called two “bang balls”—a “percussion instrument” with a “very loud noise”—to disperse a crowd they said had gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded.