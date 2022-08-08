Liz Cheney Reveals Her Thoughts on DeSantis

(Newser) – In an extensive New York Times interview, Liz Cheney reveals that despite the fact that she often butts heads with other members of the Republican Party, she has no plans to exit the GOP. "I'm a Republican," she says simply. But as for whether the party she grew up in can be saved, she said "it may not be" salvageable. She added that it's become "very sick." The Wyoming congresswoman's primary is next week, and even if she loses, as polls indicate she will, she says she'll continue to fight against Trumpism. She said she even prefers serving with Democratic women like Mikie Sherrill, Chrissy Houlahan, and Elissa Slotkin than some of the fringe members of the GOP, naming Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert specifically.

Cheney also said that while she can get behind a Republican nominee for president in 2024, it must be one who accepts the results of the 2020 presidential election. That means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen as a frontrunner by many, may not make the cut. "I think that Ron DeSantis has lined himself up almost entirely with Donald Trump, and I think that’s very dangerous," said Cheney, adding that she "would find it very difficult" to back him as the party's candidate. Axios notes there are rumors swirling Cheney herself is considering a run, and the Times says it's "easy to hear ... soundings" of her own possible presidential run in both the interview and Cheney's recent appearances. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)