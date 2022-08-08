Ahmaud Arbery's Killer Gets Another Life Sentence

Travis McMichael sentenced for federal hate crime
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 8, 2022 11:12 AM CDT
Man Who Shot Ahmaud Arbery Gets Another Life Sentence
Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing phase of his state criminal trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., on Jan. 7.   (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)

(Newser) – The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced by US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in the port city of Brunswick, per the AP. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery's murder. Wood said McMichael had received a "fair trial." "And it's not lost on the court that it was the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed," the judge said.

Before the sentencing, she heard from members of Arbery's family. His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she feels every day every shot that was fired at her son. "It's so unfair, so unfair, so unfair that he was killed while he was not even committing a crime," she said. McMichael declined to address the court, but his attorney, Amy Copeland, said her client had no convictions before the charges for Arbery's slaying and had served in the US Coast Guard. She called for a more lenient sentence. McMichael was one of three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crime charges. His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan had sentencing hearings scheduled later Monday.

