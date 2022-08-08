'Audacious' Suspect Steals Police SUV With 2 Dogs Inside

(Newser) – A suspect in Toronto is facing a slew of charges after stealing and crashing a police vehicle—with two police dogs inside. Police say the man had been detained in connection with a break and enter around 4:30am but managed to overpower an arresting officer after he had been handcuffed, CP24 reports. The suspect then took off in a police canine unit SUV, which he crashed into a tree and signpost in the parking lot of a grocery store after being chased for several miles, police say. The dogs were unharmed.

Police say after the crash, the suspect got out of the wrecked SUV and tried to enter other vehicles before attempting to carjack a taxi. He was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, City News reports. Police spokesman Craig Young called the incident "quite extraordinary" and said police are trying to determine whether a review of procedures is needed. "It was an audacious move to take a police car and engage in this kind of activity, it's just extraordinary," he said.