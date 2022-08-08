Tyson: Hulu Is 'Streaming Version of a Slave Master'

(Newser) – It seems Mike Tyson would like a piece of the Hulu executives responsible for the upcoming biopic series Mike. Per Variety, Iron Mike took to Instagram over the weekend to air his grievances. In a pair of posts, Tyson began by praising old pal and Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White for refusing money in exchange for promoting the series. “Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life,” Tyson wrote. “He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity.”

In a second post, Tyson leaned into Hulu, writing: “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” Tyson also referred to Hulu as “the streaming version of a slave master” in a caption. Per Boxing Scene, Tyson unleashed additional disdain in a tweet, saying: “Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.” Variety notes that Tyson has been critical ever since Hulu announced the series in February 2021, when he called the series “a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.”

Not long after that, Tyson signed as executive producer on a separate series in which Jamie Foxx is slated to star as the champ, but that project has stalled in search of a network. According to CNN, the description notes for Hulu's Mike say it’s “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson," and it promises to be a “wild ride.” The eight-episode series was written and produced by Steven Rogers (I, Tonya) and stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight). It premieres Aug. 25. (Read more Mike Tyson stories.)