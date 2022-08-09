You Won't Get Yelled At for Sleeping on This Job

(Newser) – Could a bulldozer ram into your home and you wouldn't wake up from a deep slumber? There might be a gig tailor-made just for you. Although you'd usually get a reprimand or worse for falling asleep at work, online mattress company Casper wants you to do just that, all in the name of helping it show how sleep-inducing its mattresses are, reports CBS News. "We believe a good sleep changes everything," notes the job posting, which adds that the final hire would be dozing off "in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world."

On Casper's wish list for its "dream candidate": someone with "exceptional sleeping ability" and who has "a desire to sleep as much as possible." The chosen snoozer also needs to possess the "ability to sleep through anything." Not that the entire role involves cavorting with Mr. Sandman: When the new hire isn't sleeping, they'll be expected to share their experiences in slumberland with the masses, primarily on social media.

In addition to getting to nod off during the workday, other perks of the part-time position include a "pajama dress code" and a limited supply of free Casper products. Candidates must be 18 or older and preferably in the New York City area. Interested parties may submit an optional TikTok video along with their application on Casper's TikTok page, using the hashtag #CasperSleepers. CNN Business notes the application process will be open until Thursday. (Read more strange stuff stories.)