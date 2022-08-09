Strange Turn in Tale of Alex Jones' Texts

(Newser) – The saga of Alex Jones' text messages just took an uncomfortable turn. In his recent Sandy Hook trial, Jones' attorneys made a mistake and accidentally turned over two years' of Jones' private texts to the opposing legal team. Over the weekend, Jones complained on his Infowars show that a "naked picture" of his wife was among those texts, per the Daily Beast. On Monday, one of the opposing attorneys, Mark Bankston, confirmed in an interview with TYT Network that such a photo was indeed included. But he added an unexpected twist: He said Jones had sent the photo to Jones ally Roger Stone.

“I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” said Bankston. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that." Neither Jones nor Stone have commented, per the Guardian. Bankston conceded the sending of the photo might indeed be consensual, but "I don’t see any indication that it was." He added: "There are certainly laws in certain states about that.” (In the trial, a jury decided that Jones owes the parents of a young Sandy Hook victim $45 million in punitive damages.)