Report: Depp Signs 7-Figure Deal With Dior

(Newser) – Johnny Depp has been enjoying success after success following his court victory over Amber Heard. Sources tell TMZ that the actor has signed a new, seven-figure, multi-year deal with Dior to continue being the face of its Sauvage men's scent. According to TMZ's sources, fashion photographer Greg did a photoshoot with Depp after the actor's recent concert with Jeff Beck in Paris, and the photos will be used in the new Sauvage campaign.

Dior Beauty shared some of the backstage photos on Instagram with the caption "Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage." Depp first signed with Dior in 2015 and the luxury brand didn't cut its ties with the actor after Heard's domestic violence allegations, the New York Post reports. The brand is the top-selling fragrance in the world and sales rose during Depp's defamation trial against Heard, with fans apparently buying it in a show of support for the actor. Last month, Depp's debut art collection sold out within hours. (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)