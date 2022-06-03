Dior Stood by Johnny Depp. So Did His Fans, via Dior

(Newser) – Since 2015, Johnny Depp has been the face representing Dior's Sauvage cologne, appearing in the luxury brand's ads and on its website and social media. Support for the actor from Dior hasn't faltered, even during the weeks he spent in court during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, and fans are now backing both Depp and Dior by opening their wallets. Although Dior itself is staying tight-lipped on sales figures, the Wall Street Journal reports that as of Thursday, Sauvage was the top selling men's cologne on both Ulta.com and Sephora.com, and holding steady in the men's eau de parfum category at No. 4 on Amazon, according to online rankings.

The UK's Metro also reports that between March and April (when the Depp-Heard trial kicked off), Google searches and TikTok views for Sauvage jumped 48% and 63%, respectively. The sales figures don't appear to be just a coincidence, either: The Journal notes that many reviews on the Ulta and Sephora sites for Sauvage explicitly note that support for Depp was a partial driver in the decision to make a purchase. "Getting this for all the males in my life #JusticeForJohnny," one review on Sephora.com read.

The New York Times notes that other celebrities—including Sharon Stone, Tiger Woods, and Depp ex Kate Moss—haven't been so lucky with their promotions and endorsement deals after becoming mired in scandals. "[Dior] took a really tough decision throughout to stand by him when no other company would," comms pro Ahmad Fatfat tells the Journal. "If the trial went in any opposite direction, by any chance, they would have been impacted." A spokesperson for Depp says the 58-year-old actor appreciates Dior's "steadfast and unwavering" backing, as well as that of his fans. "He will always be grateful to them and to all those who have supported him through the sales on his behalf," Depp's rep adds. (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)