Suspect in Rushdie Attack Charged, Enters Plea

Court denies bail for 24-year-old facing second-degree attempted murder count
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 13, 2022 3:35 PM CDT
Suspect in Rushdie Attack Charged, Enters Plea
People gather at a vigil for author Salman Rushdie on Friday evening in Chautauqua, N.Y.   (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

(Newser) – The man held in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault. A lawyer for Hadi Matar entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, CNN reports, at an arraignment Saturday in New York state. Bail was denied, and the defendant, 24, is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail. He wore a jail jumpsuit and was handcuffed during his court appearance, per the AP; he is due in court next on Friday. Rushdie is hospitalized with severe injuries. "This is the very early stage of what will invariably be a protracted legal process," the district attorney said in a statement, per the BBC. (Read more Salman Rushdie stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X