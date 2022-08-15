Anne Heche's Exes Grieve Her Death

(Newser) – A recipient was found for Anne Heche's organs and the actress was "peacefully taken off life support" Sunday, her rep confirms to Entertainment Weekly, days after she was declared brain dead and thus legally dead in the state of California following a Los Angeles car crash Aug. 5. Her exes and other loved ones have been sharing tributes to the 53-year-old:

Coleman "Coley" Laffoon: The 48-year-old real estate advisor was married to Heche from 2001 to 2009, and shares 20-year-old son Homer with her, People reports. "I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," a visibly emotional Laffoon says in an Instagram video. "I like to think she's free, free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever is next in her journey." He added that their son is grieving but would be OK.

Homer Laffoon: The 20-year-old shared his own statement, per CNN. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he said, describing what he's feeling as "a deep, wordless sadness."