R. Kelly Is on Trial Again

(Newser) – R. Kelly is back in Chicago but it's not exactly a triumphant homecoming for the R&B star. Kelly, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a federal sex abuse case in June, is back in his hometown for another federal trial that could add decades to his sentence. Jury selection began Monday, and the judge refused a motion from Kelly's defense team to exclude anybody who had seen the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed the sexual abuse allegations against him. Prosecutors say evidence will be presented from a 23-year period, 1991 to 2014. More:

The new trial. In his trial in federal court in New York, Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. In the Chicago trial, he faces 13 counts including creating and receiving child pornography, enticing minors into illegal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice, NPR reports. Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 trial on child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Kelly was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly threatening and bribing a witness who could have testified in 2008.