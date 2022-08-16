Man Charged With Declaring 'Open Season' on FBI Agents

(Newser) – Following the FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly posted violent threats against the bureau and has now been arrested. Adam Bies is accused of threatening to kill FBI agents, whom he compared to Nazi and KGB officers, in posts he made on far-right social media app Gab, the New York Times reports. "You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU," reads one alleged post cited in the complaint filed by prosecutors. Bies is charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer and faces a maximum of 10 years behind bars.

Bies allegedly used the pseudonym Adam Kenneth Campbell so that, as investigators say he explained in a chat log, "corporate Murica" couldn't "Google [him] out of a job." Despite that, in one message he allegedly invited the "feds" to find him. A private group that monitors far-right extremists tipped off the FBI Thursday to a threat posted by a Gab user with the username "BlankFocus" that read "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop." The FBI then tied that username to Bies, per court papers. Though the threats weren't discovered until after the Mar-a-Lago raid, Bies has allegedly been posting them for months, CNN reports. (Read more Mar-a-Lago stories.)