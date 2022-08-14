Kansan Posts Bond for Abortion Rights Recount

Statewide measure passed by 18 percentage points
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 14, 2022 3:05 PM CDT
Kansan Posts Bond for Abortion Rights Recount
A long line of voters wraps around the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse in Wichita on Aug. 1, the last day of early voting in an election that included a measure on abortion.   (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

(Newser) – An anti-abortion activist who heads a small, hard-right Republican group said he's offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas Republican Assembly, told the Kansas City Star he wants to pay for the recount that Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, requested because he believes it could change the outcome. The 165,000-vote difference in the election makes that unlikely, however, the AP reports.

Gietzen said fundraising and his own money would be used. The Kansas Republican Assembly is significantly to the right of the state Republican Party and isn't affiliated with the GOP-led legislature. There has been no evidence of significant problems with the election. Kansas law requires that a bond be posted to cover the cost of the recount. If the recount changes the outcome, the money is to be refunded. A spokeswoman for the Kansas Secretary of State's Office, Whitney Tempel, said Friday that Leavitt had posted a $200,000 bond, but Leavitt said in updates on TikTok over the weekend that the bond had not been paid yet and fundraising was ongoing. Tempel didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Leavitt said in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday morning that 24 hours remained to raise money for the effort. Earlier this month, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed the legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The measure was rejected by 18 percentage points in the first test of voter sentiment since the US Supreme Court's decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

(Read more Kansas stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X