(Newser) – "Respect the pouch" probably doesn't apply if what's inside the pouch is infused with cleaning solution. That's the dilemma Kraft Heinz is currently facing with its Capri Sun drink packs, and why the company has issued a voluntary recall of its fruity beverage popular with kids. In news that CBS Pittsburgh says could "impact your lunch," 5,760 cases of Capri Sun's Wild Cherry variety are being pulled off shelves "after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line" at one of Capri Sun's factories, per a release cited by USA Today. Kraft Heinz says it got wind of the issue after fielding multiple complaints from consumers on Capri Sun samples tasting funny.

There have been no injuries reported so far. NBC News notes there are four cartons to a Capri Sun case, and 10 pouches per carton—meaning more than 230,000 individual pouches may be affected. The company says the "best when used by" date on products that should raise an eyebrow is June 25, 2023. Those who've purchased possibly contaminated Capri Sun can get a refund by returning the cartons to the venue where they were purchased. Those who aren't sure if the drink pouches they have stored in their pantry are affected should call 1-800-280-8252 with any questions. (Read more recall stories.)