Rand Paul Brings New Attention to Espionage Act

Paul's case: "The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI," tweeted the GOP Kentucky senator. "It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment." He linked to a 2019 essay from the Future of the Freedom Foundation calling for the same, that one written in the context of the Julian Assange case.

Trump search: Paul did not mention former President Trump, but his tweet came in the wake of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. The Justice Department cited the Espionage Act as among the possible laws that Trump may have violated in its justification for the warrant. The pertinent part of the law in regard to Trump concerns "gathering, transmitting or losing defense information," per USA Today. That is, the department isn't accusing Trump of being a spy but of mishandling sensitive documents.