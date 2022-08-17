(Newser) – The owners of the luxury 1214 Fifth Avenue high-rise on the Upper East Side of New York City are demanding $260,000 in damages from a tenant who allegedly won't stop egging her neighbors, reports the New York Post. Two units on the 37th floor of the building are said to have been targeted by Yan Li, who rents a $3,400 studio apartment on the same floor. Li first egged one of the doors on Jan. 28, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court, first reported by Crain's. It claims she then targeted the door of a "terrified" woman on May 30.

The woman, who feared the attack might have been anti-Semitic in nature, "found a number of raw eggs splattered all over her front door and seeping into her apartment," according to the suit. Cameras were then installed in the hallway. But that didn't deter more eggings. Li was caught hurling eggs at her neighbors' doors numerous times up to and on July 4, even after police tried to question her, per the suit. On June 17, a day after cameras captured Li "stepping into the public hallway and rapidly throwing multiple eggs," police knocked on her door and asked about the incidents, but she "slammed the door closed," the suit claims.

The building owners agreed to move Li's neighbors to new apartments in July, according to the documents. They're now requesting a court order demanding that Li halt the eggings they're accusing her of, as they "cannot reasonably re-rent these apartments while [Li's] conduct is ongoing." They're also requesting $260,000 in damages—presumably from lost income rather than cleanup costs. Curbed reports some "tenants have gotten so scared ... that they've left the building altogether." It's unclear what the motive could be, or if it's all simply a practical yolk.